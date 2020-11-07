      Weather Alert

Portland Police “Talked Openly” With Several Dozen Demonstrators

Nov 7, 2020 @ 8:12am

Portland Police say that officers saturated Director Park Friday night after learning about a planned demonstration there.

Officers say they allowed individuals to gather and have their demonstration.

Police say “Officers, some on foot and others on bicycles, remained in the park and talked openly with several dozen demonstrators for hours. Topics ranged from voting, to how police shootings are investigated. ”

According to police both demonstrators and officers left the park by 11 p.m.

 

