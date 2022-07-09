Portland Police: Subjects Detained Amid Shooting Homicide Investigation

(Portland, ORE) — Portland Police Officers from the East Precinct responded to a shooting Friday night (July 8) at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 112th ave. Upon Arrival, Officers found one male deceased and another wounded. The injured male was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. The man’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
The suspects left the area before Police were called out. Officers closed a large area that included SE Powell Blvd from 108th Avenue t SE 122nd, and SE 122nd between Division and Bush streets, to conduct an investigation. Because the area was so large, and numerous people ran from the area, officers from the North and Central Precincts were called in to assist in the investigation.
Numerous subjects were detained pending further investigation. Police say no other subjects are being south at this time. The search was concluded and the perimeter was lifted at around 12:45 am Saturday morning. A shelter in place alert was canceled at that time as well.