Portland Police: Standoff With Armed Suspect In SE Portland

Portland Police are negotiating with an armed suspect in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. The Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team have been called in to assist.
This all began when PPB East Precinct officers responded to reports of a crash involving two vehicles in the 12900 block of SE Divsion Street, shortly after 9:00 Sunday morning.
When officers arrived they learned that the suspect pointed a gun at the other driver and then put the gun to his own head.
Southeast Division Street from 125th Ave. to 135th Ave is affected during the Standoff.
This is an ongoing situation. More information will be shared as it is made available.