Portland Police Shoot Suspect After Chase

Portland, Ore. — Portland Police say 9-1-1 received a call of a stolen pickup truck from Southwest 3rd and Ash Street just after 1:30 Sunday morning. The stolen pickup was found by officers near S.E. Hawthorne a short time later.
Using a plane, Police followed the stolen pickup across the city.
The following is from Portland Police:
The air unit provided updates that the suspect was driving at high speeds, sometimes into oncoming traffic, and that the pickup nearly crashed into other traffic on more than one occasion.
The suspect drove the pickup in Washington State for about ten minutes, then drove back into Oregon on Interstate 5 south. The suspect drove across the Fremont Bridge into northwest Portland and then west up West Burnside Street to Northwest Barnes Road. The suspect drove north on Northwest Miller Road to Northwest Ash Street, which is a dead end.
Officers converged on the suspect in the pickup in the 8300 block of Northwest Ash Street and at about 2:38 a.m. broadcast that shots had been fired. Officers took the suspect into custody and provided first aid until medical personnel arrived.
The suspect was transported to the hospital by ambulance to be treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The suspect is an male adult and will be identified after he is booked into jail.
Two officers discharged firearms. By directive, the officers involved will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation and will be interviewed within 48 hours. The names of involved officers will be released tomorrow. No officers were harmed during this incident.
The Portland Police Homicide Unit is on scene investigating. If anyone has information about this incident and has not already been interviewed by officers, please contact Detective Anthony Merrill [email protected]portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-4033 or Detective Brian Sims [email protected] or 503-823-2079.
“We are in the preliminary stages but will conduct a thorough investigation,” said Chief Chuck Lovell, who was on scene, “This is a situation no officer wants to face. I want to thank everyone who responded to the scene as well as those who were out taking emergency calls in the city.” Chief Lovell spoke with the police Commissioner following this incident.
The Bureau may release additional information as appropriate. The involved officer will be interviewed by investigators within 48 hours.
As part of the use of force review process, the Bureau will conduct an internal review of the entire incident and the case will go before the Police Review Board, which is composed of community members, Bureau members and representatives from the Independent Police Review Division.