Portland Police Shoot Man At Hollywood Fred Meyer Starbucks Store

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a Portland police officer shot an armed man at a Fred Meyer store who was causing a disturbance.

The Portland Police Bureau says officers responded Friday to a report of an armed person inside a Starbucks at a Fred Meyer store in Northeast Portland.

Police say that man was shot and taken by ambulance to a Portland hospital.

The suspect is a federal fugitive and is expected to survive his injuries.

Four officers are now on paid leave during the shooting investigation.