Portland Police Shoot & Kill Armed Man at Lents Park
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police shot and killed a man who was reportedly pointing a gun at Lents Park in Southeast Portland around 9:30 on Friday morning.
No officers were injured. The suspect has not been identified.
A crowd has gathered facing off with officers at the scene. A police briefing was moved away from the park due to security reasons.
Streets near 92nd and Holgate are closed for an investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler released the following statement: “These shootings always are traumatic for everyone involved and for our community, regardless of the circumstances. I want to offer my sympathy to the individual involved and to their family. My thoughts also are with the officers who were involved. I visited the scene this morning to show respect for the individual, their family, the officers, and our community. I received a preliminary briefing and will continue to receive updates as information becomes available. I recognize why people are concerned and possibly angry. While our understanding of this incident evolves, I urge everyone to proceed with empathy and peace.”