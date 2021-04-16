      Weather Alert

Portland Police Shoot & Kill Armed Man at Lents Park

Apr 16, 2021 @ 12:55pm

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police shot and killed a man who was reportedly pointing a gun at Lents Park in Southeast Portland around 9:30 on Friday morning.

No officers were injured.  The suspect has not been identified.

A crowd has gathered facing off with officers at the scene.  A police briefing was moved away from the park due to security reasons.

Streets near 92nd and Holgate are closed for an investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler released the following statement: “These shootings always are traumatic for everyone involved and for our community, regardless of the circumstances.  I want to offer my sympathy to the individual involved and to their family.  My thoughts also are with the officers who were involved.  I visited the scene this morning to show respect for the individual, their family, the officers, and our community.  I received a preliminary briefing and will continue to receive updates as information becomes available.  I recognize why people are concerned and possibly angry.  While our understanding of this incident evolves, I urge everyone to proceed with empathy and peace.”

