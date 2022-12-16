Portland Police Sergeant Arrested For Sexual Abuse

Portland Police Charge man with Bias Crime Saturday, July 2

(Portland, OR) — A Portland Police sergeant is facing charges of sexual abuse and harassment. Deputies in Washington County arrested 46-year-old Sergeant Darke Hull yesterday in connection to an incident while he was off-duty on October 28th. Police say Hull inappropriately touched a woman and pulled her hair at Toby’s Sports Pub. Hull has been with the bureau for 23 years.