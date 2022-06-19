      Weather Alert

Portland Police Seize A Plethora Of Stolen Goods In Search Warrant

Jun 19, 2022 @ 9:35am
PPB recovers Stolen guns among other goods this week

Portland, Ore. — Portland Police recovered a plethora of stolen items while serving a search warrant in the 500 block of North Cook Street. Officers and Detectives with the North Precinct recovered Stolen cars, guns, property and illicit drugs. These items have been submitted as evidence.

The stolen property recovered included assault rifles, computers, a United States Postal Services jacket and hat, stolen social security cards and passports. They also found mail from over 30 different victims.

The search also included three stolen vehicles as well as suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine. Detectives also captured as evidence, instructions on how to create fake IDs and washed checks.

 

