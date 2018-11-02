Portland Police Seek Suspects From Oct. 13th Street Brawl

Portland, Ore — Police are asking for help in identifying a pair of men involved in a downtown protest that morphed into a street fight earlier this month.

Here’s more information from the PPB news release:

Detectives are attempting to identify two particular individuals who were involved in a confrontation that resulted in an apparent injury.

In images obtained through open source video review on the internet, one male (pictured) appears to have facial injuries. A second male (in a white helmet) was near this incident and may have information to assist detectives in this case.

Anyone with information about the identities of either individual, or anyone else who believes they were a victim of a crime during this event, is asked to contact Detective Chris Traynor at 503-823-0889 or by email at Christopher.traynor@portlandoregon.gov, referencing Portland Police Bureau Case # 18-681586.

Persons with information that wish to remain anonymous can send information and tips to Crime Stoppers of Oregon.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects. Links can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Submit an anonymous tip: Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.

Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823

Call 503-823-HELP (4357)