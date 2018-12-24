Portland Police Seek Man Who Stole Car With Mom, Baby Inside
By Jim Ferretti
|
Dec 24, 2018 @ 2:34 AM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Portland police are looking for the man who took off in a car with a mother and her baby in the backseat.

Police say the man jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off Friday.

Susan Kay had left the car running while her boyfriend went into a store. She stayed in the backseat with her 11-month-old daughter.

She says that’s when the man hopped in and put the car in reverse. He told her he was trying to get away from police.

She says she argued with him to stop the car.

He eventually stopped and ran out of the car.

Kay drove to a gas station and called 911.

Neither Kay nor her baby was injured.

