Portland Police Release Photo of Alleged Racist Biker

Tommy Ly, a downtown Portland business owner, and his mother had racial slurs hurled at them, a burning cigarette tossed in their direction…spat on…and even punched at by a man on a bicycle in late August. However, Tommy was able to use some mace to stop the attack from going further and Portland Police has released a photo of the alleged attacker.

This all happened after Tommy and his family were walking in a crosswalk when the man on the bicycle almost ran into his mom and he confronted him, which appeared to escalate the situation.

Anyone with details on the suspect can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Oregon, where up to 2500K can be offered for information that leads to an arrest.