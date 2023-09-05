KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Portland Police Release Photo of Alleged Racist Biker

September 5, 2023 11:45AM PDT
Share
Portland Police Release Photo of Alleged Racist Biker
PPB

Tommy Ly, a downtown Portland business owner, and his mother had racial slurs hurled at them, a burning cigarette tossed in their direction…spat on…and even punched at by a man on a bicycle in late August. However, Tommy was able to use some mace to stop the attack from going further and Portland Police has released a photo of the alleged attacker.

This all happened after  Tommy and his family were walking in a crosswalk when the man on the bicycle almost ran into his mom and he confronted him, which appeared to escalate the situation.

Anyone with details on the suspect can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Oregon, where up to 2500K can be offered for information that leads to an arrest.

 

 

 

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Falls To 7.18% This Week
2

Seattle Hospital Tells Kidney Patient: “Sorry, You’re Too White To Get An Organ”
3

Fed's Preferred Inflation Gauge Shows A Modest Rise In Latest Sign Of Slowing Price Increases
4

New York Attorney General Seeks Immediate Verdict In Fraud Lawsuit Against Former President Trump
5

Frozen Vegetable Recall Originates From Washington State