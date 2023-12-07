Portland Police Officer Shoots And Kills Man During Response To Theft Call In Northeast Portland

Portland, Ore. — Wednesday morning, a Portland police officer shot and killed a man while responding to a theft call in Northeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

The incident unfolded at 10:03 a.m. on Northeast Marx Drive near Northeast 92nd Drive, situated in an industrial area southeast of the Portland International Airport. Responding to a report of “theft of power” from a business, officers initiated an investigation that led them to an RV parked along the street.

During an encounter at the RV, one of the officers discharged their weapon, resulting in the death of the man. The PPB did not disclose the number of shots fired or how many times the man was struck. The identity of the deceased and the officers directly involved in the shooting remains undisclosed.

No initial information was provided regarding the specific details of the encounter that led to the use of deadly force. Authorities have, however, confirmed that the two officers involved in the fatal shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave. Fortunately, neither of the officers sustained injuries during the incident.

As investigators combed the scene, a handgun was discovered near the deceased man, as reported in a news release by the PPB late Wednesday afternoon. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, and the police have not released any additional information.

Yellow crime scene tape cordoned off Northeast Marx Drive as authorities conducted their investigation. A PPB spokesperson emphasized that the inquiry is still in its early stages, and they pledged to release more information as soon as possible.