      Breaking News
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Tests Positive For COVID-19

Portland Police Officer Recovering After Being Randomly Targeted & Attacked By Suspect With Weapons

Oct 4, 2020 @ 4:39pm

Portland, Ore. – A police officer is recovering after an unprovoked attack. Police say around 9:30am Sunday morning the officer was doing paperwork in a marked patrol car in South Portland, when the suspect 41-year-old John Russell, allegedly broke out the back window of the patrol car and pepper sprayed the inside, then drove off. He was arrested six blocks away. The officer says Russell was following him earlier that morning. Police seized evidence and weapons inside the suspect’s car that are often also seized from protesters arrested during nightly demonstrations, including: pepper spray, knives, a laser pointer, and rocks.

TAGS
arrested attacked demonstration officer Pepper spray police Portland protest suspect weapons
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro