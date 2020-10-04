Portland Police Officer Recovering After Being Randomly Targeted And Attacked By Suspect With Weapons Commonly Seized At Nightly Demonstrations
Portland, Ore. – A police officer is recovering after an unprovoked attack. Police say around 9:30am Sunday morning the officer was doing paperwork in a marked patrol car in South Portland, when the suspect 41-year-old John Russell, allegedly broke out the back window of the patrol car and pepper sprayed the inside, then drove off. He was arrested six blocks away. The officer says Russell was following him earlier that morning. Police seized evidence and weapons inside the suspect’s car that are often also seized from protesters arrested during nightly demonstrations, including: pepper spray, knives, a laser pointer, and rocks.