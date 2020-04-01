Portland Police Need Your Help Catching Downtown Burglary Suspect
Portland, Ore. – There’s some good news and a little bad news. The good news is, when police officers responded quickly to a burglary early Wednesday morning in Downtown Portland, they arrested one of the suspects red handed, and were able to recover a lot of the stolen items. The only bad news is, one of the suspects was able to get away, and there is no description of them. That’s why detectives are hoping you may know more about this and can help catch the outstanding suspect. Anyone with information regarding this burglary are encouraged to call the non-emergency phone number at 503-823-3333.
On April 1, 2020 at 2:52 a.m. Central Precinct officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a downtown retail shop in the 1200 block of SW 2nd Ave.
Officers responded, located one of the suspects, and took him into custody. A second suspect is still outstanding. Through investigation, officers were able to recover most of the stolen merchandise.
“This case highlights the good work being done by Central Precinct officers,” said Assistant Chief Michael Frome. “Officers quickly respond to crimes in progress and hold offenders accountable.”
32 year-old Jo Jo Milo Brittain was identified as one of the burglary suspects. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Burglary in the Second Degree and Criminal Mischief in the First Degree.
The Portland Police Bureau also publishes open data on crimes, including Burglary. This information can be found at this link: https://www.portlandoregon.gov/police/71978 The information can be searched by neighborhood.
