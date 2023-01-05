Portland Police Look For Your Help To Find Arson Suspect

Suspect wearing a grey or black hoodie with the word "MONTANA" displayed on the front, blue hat with a gray brim, tan covered facemask, peers through a shattered glass door (Portland Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Officers have released pictures of a suspect who they believe broke in and started a fire at the Bank of America on Southeast 37th and Hawthorne shortly after 3 AM on December 31st.

The United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have been brought in to investigate the case.

A social media post has been made, taking responsibility for the crime, however investigators have not yet been able to confirm this claim.

A $25,000 reward has been offered for anyone with information on this case that leads to an arrest and conviction.

If anyone has information about this person, or the case, please contact PPB Detective Meredith Hopper at [email protected] or call the PF&R Fire Investigation Unit’s tip line, 503-823- FIRE (3473). Please reference PPB case number 22-345266 and PF&R case number 22-136888.