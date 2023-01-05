KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Portland Police Look For Your Help To Find Arson Suspect

January 5, 2023 3:47PM PST
Share
Portland Police Look For Your Help To Find Arson Suspect
Suspect wearing a grey or black hoodie with the word "MONTANA" displayed on the front, blue hat with a gray brim, tan covered facemask, peers through a shattered glass door (Portland Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Officers have released pictures of a suspect who they believe broke in and started a fire at the Bank of America on Southeast 37th and Hawthorne shortly after 3 AM on December 31st.

Suspect seen from the side with grayish pants, carrying a bag with a red-and-white target symbol. (Portland Police)

The United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have been brought in to investigate the case.

Better quality image of the sweatshirt design. (Portland Police)

A social media post has been made, taking responsibility for the crime, however investigators have not yet been able to confirm this claim.

A $25,000 reward has been offered for anyone with information on this case that leads to an arrest and conviction.

 

If anyone has information about this person, or the case, please contact PPB Detective Meredith Hopper at [email protected] or call the PF&R Fire Investigation Unit’s tip line, 503-823- FIRE (3473). Please reference PPB case number 22-345266 and PF&R case number 22-136888.

More about:
arson
Bank of America
Portland
suspect

Popular Posts

1

Adnan Syed Hired By Georgetown's Prison Reform Initiative
2

UPDATE: Murder Suspect Jose Caraballo Arrested in Southern Oregon
3

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler wants to declare a state of emergency on homelessness
4

Woman Faces Multiple Charges After Pushing Child On To MAX Tracks
5

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rates Inch Up To 6.48%