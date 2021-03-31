Portland Police Investigating Two Shootings
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say one man is dead after being shot inside a 7-11 store near the 1900 block of N. Lombard about 4:30am on Wednesday.
Detectives believe the man was a customer of the store. He was taken to the hospital, but did not survive his injuries. His name has not been released. No suspect information has been released.
Another shooting near Northeast 131st and Glisan led to a police chase that ended near SE 122nd and Market street. Police say one person was injured in that shooting about 10:30pm on Tuesday.
The suspect in that shooting was seen driving a pickup truck and led police on a chase. Crisis negotiators were called to the scene and were talking with the suspect when police say they heard one gun shot. Detectives say the suspect committed suicide inside the pickup truck. No names have been released.