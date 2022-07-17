Portland Police Investigating Four Separate Shootings In Less Than 24 Hours

(Portland, Ore) — Portland Police respond to four separate shootings in a less than 24-hour period between Saturday afternoon, July 16, and early Sunday morning, July 17.
Officers from the Central Precinct acted on a report of shots fired in the 300 block of West Burnside early Sunday morning at 2:15. While officers investigating a parking lot behind a business in the area; an adult male checked into an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries from that shooting.
Police then heard an additional two shots fired a couple blocks north. There were no injuries reported there. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police and reference case number 22-191028.
Less than a hour later, Officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired at Southeast 26th and Belmont. There they found an adult male deceased and a female victim injured. The woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.
Southeast Belmont street remained closed between Southeast 25th Avenue and 28th while detectives with Portland Police Homicide Unit continued to investigate.
Saturday, July 16, at 12:07 pm, North Precinct officers responded on the report that someone shot at a house in the 3500 block of North Commercial Avenue.
When officers arrived there, they found one victim injured. The Adult male was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. A person involved was detained at the scene. Investigators are not seeking any suspects at this time.
A PPB Homicide Unit was called in to investigate. While they did so, North Commercial Avenue was closed between North Beech Street and North Fremont Street. If you have any information on this incident you’re asked to call police detectives at 503-823-0889, or 503-823-0833 and reference case number 22-190426.