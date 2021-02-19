      Weather Alert

Portland Police Investigating Death Of 5-Year-Old

Feb 19, 2021 @ 4:38am

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Portland police homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 5-year-old child.

The Portland Police Bureau says the boy died in a hospital Feb. 10.

Police say the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office did an autopsy this week and determined the child’s death was a homicide caused by blunt force trauma.

Police were called to a hospital where the child was being treated on Feb. 5. Officers and detectives determined the child was hurt in his Northeast Portland home.

Police did not release the boy’s identity.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Portland police detectives.

