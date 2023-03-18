Portland Police Employee Indicted In Connected To 2021 Goode Hollow Killing

Portland, Ore. — In a major breakthrough, the Portland Police Bureau has made an arrest in the April 2021 homicide of Jack Dekker in the Goose Hollow neighborhood. Additionally, a non-sworn employee of the police bureau has been indicted and charged in connection with the case.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office convened a Grand Jury to review evidence in the case. The Grand Jury indicted Bruce Chirre, 38, for Manslaughter in the First Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Karen S. Chirre, 53, who is an Administrative Supervisor assigned to East Precinct, was indicted on charges of Hindering Prosecution (3 counts), Official Misconduct in the First Degree, and Tampering with Physical Evidence. She has been on administrative leave since April 2021 during a pending internal investigation.

On Friday, March 17, 2023, Bruce and Karen Chirre were arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on their warrants.

Police Chief Chuck Lovell emphasized that police personnel are held to a higher standard and that it is the duty of the Police Bureau to conduct a complete and thorough investigation when a member of the bureau is alleged to have acted improperly. He thanked the hard work of officers, detectives, criminalists, and other bureau members for their work investigating this case.

The medical examiner determined that Jack Dekker’s cause of death was homicidal violence. His family has been notified of the arrest. This is a developing story, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.