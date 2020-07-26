Portland Police Describe Declaring A Riot Sunday Morning
Portland Police say several large groups of protesters got together Saturday night.
Police say the largest group gathered at 3rd avenue outside the Federal Courthouse and the justice center.
The group also gathered in nearby parks and streets.
According to Police “Throughout the night some people in this crowd spent their time shaking the fence around the building, throwing rocks, bottles, and assorted debris over the fence, shining lasers through the fence, firing explosive fireworks into the area blocked by the fence, and using power tools to try to cut through the fence. People wore gas masks, carried shields, hockey sticks, leaf blowers, flags, and umbrellas specifically to thwart police in crowd dispersal or attempt to conceal criminal acts. People against the fence sprayed unknown liquids through it toward the courthouse. People tied rope to the fence and attempted to pull it down.”
The activity continued for hours, police say.
Around 1:00 a.m. protesters attached a chain to a fence and pulled a section of it down.
Police say “People began lighting fires along SW 3rd Avenue. People climbed over the fence to get close to the federal courthouse. People continued to launch mortar style fireworks at ground level that were exploding near others.”
Portland Police say they gave announcements for the protesters to leave.
Police also say they declared a riot, warning protesters if they did not leave they would be subject to arrest, citation or force including impact weapons or tear gas.
Police say they did start dispersing the crowd after this.
In a press release the Portland Police Bureau said “Portland Police spent almost an hour moving people out of the area. During that time people threw bottles, paint balloons, and other debris at Portland Police officers. People shot mortar style fireworks as Portland Police officers from ground level and from parking garages. Portland Police used munitions, including CS gas.”
Several arrests were made.