Portland Police Declare Riot At Demonstrations On Fourth Of July
On Saturday Portland police say demonstrators were out from the evening hours through early Sunday morning.
According to Police in the early part of the evening a large group gathered in Chapman and Lownsdale Square and listened to performers. Police say during the event some people began launching fireworks from Southwest Main Street where the elk statue used to stand. Police also say at the event they saw a man carrying a rifle, however nothing came of it.
Around 10 p.m. demonstrators began blocking traffic on Southwest Main Street, continuing to shoot of fireworks. Fireworks were also being shot from Southwest 3rd avenue. Police say that they saw a car with a speaker system making announcements that appeared to impersonate the Bureau’s sound truck. Demonstrators also began burning an American Flag that they hung from the Justice Center.
According to Police, around 10:30 p.m. demonstrators started shooting commercial grade fireworks towards the Justice Center and the Federal Courthouse. Police say they used the sound truck to warn them to stop launching fireworks towards the buildings and that despite several warnings many demonstrators continued. Several windows were broken and fireworks and projectiles entered the Federal Courthouse Building.
Just after 11:00 p.m. police say a riot was declared.
According to police “As officers dispersed the crowd, demonstrators threw bricks, mortars, M-80s, and other flammables towards them. To defend themselves from serious injury, officers used crowd control munitions and tear gas at this time. Lasers were directed at Officer’s eyes, which is unlawful.
Despite having moved from the closed area, demonstrators began to trickle back to Southwest 3rd Avenue, starting a large bonfire in the middle of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Main Street 1 a.m.”
As police tried to disperse the crowd they say numerous business windows were shattered.
Officers say they made several arrests, including one man who allegedly tried to fight with officers. He was taken into custody as officers recovered and illegally possessed loaded gun and a knife.
Police say between 1 and 2 a.m. some launched fireworks, smoke bombs, and mortars at and near the Federal Courthouse. Police say Crowd control munitions were deployed in the area.
According to a Police Press release “The crowd continued to remain in the area and engage in riotous behaviors involving fireworks, lit fires, smashing windows, and targeting officers with dangerous projectiles. The closure area was extended to I-405 and Southwest 1 Avenue and Columbia to Burnside Streets.
Several Officers sustained injuries throughout the night, mostly due to mortars and fireworks thrown at them by members of the crowd, which exploded on or near them.”
Most of the crowd was said to of left by 4:30 a.m.