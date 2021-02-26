Portland Police Criminalist Charged With DUI While On Duty
PORTLAND, Ore. – A Portland police criminalist is accused of driving under the influence while on duty.
Criminalist Bradley McIntyre was arrested early Friday morning after responding to a shooting.
While at the scene, a supervisor became concerned by his behavior and asked him to sit down in the passenger seat of his car.
Moments later, police say McIntyre drove away.
He was eventually pulled over and arrested.
The 23-year veteran of the force has been placed on leave.
Here’s more from Portland Police:
Separate from criminal proceedings, an internal administrative investigation will be conducted by the Police Bureau’s internal review process and ultimately will be presented to the Police Review Board, which is comprised of community members and Police Bureau members. Their findings will then be given to the Chief of Police. For a more detailed account of this process visit the following directives:
https://www.portlandoregon.gov/police/article/526051
https://www.portlandoregon.gov/police/article/759434
https://www.portlandoregon.gov/police/article/759431
“Driving under the influence is a serious offense,” said Chief Chuck Lovell. “The public holds police to a higher standard, which we must always strive to meet and hold ourselves accountable. This matter will be subject to thorough administrative and criminal investigations.”
The Portland Police Bureau will not comment further on this personnel matter to ensure an objective internal investigation is conducted, and to protect public employees’ privacy interests.