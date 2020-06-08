      Weather Alert

Portland Police Chief Jami Resch Steps Down

Jun 8, 2020 @ 12:53pm

Portland, Ore. — She was promoted to the roll a little under six months ago, but today (Monday) Chief Jami Resch stepped down as Portland’s Police Chief.

Resch made the announcement during an afternoon press conference at City Hall.

“I have asked Chuck Lovell to step into the role as chief of the Police Bureau,” she said. “He’s the exact right person at the exact right moment.”

Lovell was a Lieutenant before being promoted to Chief.

The story will be updated.

