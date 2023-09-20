Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell Stepping Down

Portland, Ore. — Chuck Lovell will step down from his role as chief of the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) effective October 11, as announced during a joint press conference with Mayor Ted Wheeler on Wednesday afternoon.

Lovell assumed the position of chief in June 2020, succeeding former Chief Jami Resch, and has served in this role for approximately three and a half years.

In his statement, Lovell mentioned that he had taken the job on short notice in June 2020 and had always known that he wouldn’t serve for the entire seven remaining years of his career. He stated that Mayor Wheeler’s recent decision not to seek a third term created an opportune moment for his departure.

Chuck Lovell will transition into a new role overseeing the PPB’s community engagement efforts. He expressed his intention to continue working in the chief’s office and collaborate closely with the incoming chief in his new capacity.

Mayor Wheeler expressed his support and appreciation for Lovell’s service, noting that Lovell has been the longest-serving chief during his seven-year tenure as Mayor.

During Mayor Wheeler’s time in office, the PPB has seen four different chiefs, starting with Mike Marshman, who assumed the role in early 2017. Danielle Outlaw followed Marshman as the first Black woman to become Portland’s police chief. Outlaw left the position at the end of 2019 to become Philadelphia Police Commissioner. Jami Resch then briefly served as chief before passing the reins to Chuck Lovell, citing the need for change during the city’s response to widespread protests in 2020.

Mayor Wheeler also announced the appointment of Bob Day as interim police chief until Portland’s transition to a new form of government, scheduled for completion in 2025. Bob Day retired from the bureau in 2019 after a 29-year career, which included serving as deputy chief under Chief Outlaw in his final year.

Day stated that his role as interim chief is temporary, with no plans to continue beyond 2025. He emphasized his commitment to contributing to the city and the police bureau, hoping to make the chief position attractive when the recruitment for a new permanent chief begins in 2025.

At the news conference, Day expressed his passion for the city and the police bureau, and his optimism for Portland’s future as a vibrant and welcoming community.