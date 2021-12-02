Portland Police Cars Damaged, Man Tries To Run Away

PORTLAND, Ore–Two police vehicles were damaged when a suspect used a stolen van to ram them in downtown Portland. this happened Wednesday just before the noon hour.
Central Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of a fight in the 600 block of Southwest College Street. An officer on a separate stolen vehicle call learned that the fight may have involved the stolen 2015 cargo van he was taking a report on.
An officer located the stolen van with an occupant inside near Southwest Broadway and Southwest Jackson Street. Fearing the occupant might try to drive away, the officer put down a spike strip to deflate the tires and minimize the danger to the public should the vehicle be moved. Other officers arrived and they developed a custody plan. When they asked the driver to get out of the van, the driver put it into gear, drove over the spike strips, rammed two police vehicles (photo), then ran away on foot. Officers briefly lost sight of him and set up a perimeter. He was located again, but vaulted a fence and continued running. Officers pursued and arrested him. After he was arrested, the suspect spit in two officers’ faces. He was determined to be driving impaired as well.
Brian D. Denault, 32, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Attempt to Elude-Felony, Attempt to Elude-Misdemeanor, Reckless Driving, Aggravated Harassment (2 counts), Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants, Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver-Property Damage, and several warrants. One of the police vehicles was so heavily damaged it had to be towed.