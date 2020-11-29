Portland Police Car Severely Damaged By Fire, Arson Suspected
Portland Police say an unoccupied patrol car that was awaiting body repair was caught fire and severely damaged Saturday night.
Police around 8:20 p.m. officers were called out to a city fleet parking lot in the 800 block of North
Graham Street on a report of a car on fire.
Police say they were able to put the fire out.
According to police “It was a fully marked 2018 Portland Police Ford Interceptor Utility vehicle. The vehicle had been involved in a minor crash and was towed there for repairs.”
Police say the cause of the fire is under investigation, but “arson is suspected.”
No arrests have been made.
A picture of the interior of the car