Portland Police Bureau’s Human Trafficking Unit Conducts Anti-Trafficking Operations

Portland, Ore. — During the month of December, the Portland Police Bureau’s Human Trafficking Unit (HTU) engaged in proactive anti-trafficking initiatives, collaborating with various precincts, support units, and external agencies.

The HTU received assistance from East, North, and Central Precincts, Public Safety Support Specialists, Air Support Unit, Narcotics and Organized Crime, Special Resources Division, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Multnomah County Probation and Parole, Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, and community advocates.

The following individuals were arrested or cited for various charges, including ORS 167.008 Commercial Sexual Solicitation (CSS), Attempted CSS, Portland City Code 14A.40.50 Unlawful Prostitution Procurement Activities (UPPA), and additional noted charges:

Alexis Amador Gonzalez, 30, Portland

Randhir Bandakunta, 31, Beaverton

Jeff Debozy, 59, Troutdale

Sathish Ekambaram, 27, Portland

Fredrick Forpoh, 29, Portland

Marquise Harris, 35, Portland

Michael Hernandez, 43, Milwaukie

Jeremy Howard, 49, Portland

Eduardo Ibarra Galindo, 41, Vancouver

Henry Kiragu, 36, Tacoma

Diego Murguia, 24, Vancouver

Cyrus Niermann, 22, Beaverton, Escape III, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Mario Panjoj-Chitic, 27, Portland

Sunney Slayton, 51, Gresham

David Strine, 40, Portland

Loren Ware, 31, Milwaukie

Additionally, Juan Cuellar-Montoya, 28, Hillsboro, was arrested for Purchasing a Minor, and Lia Zeppetella, 35, Portland, was arrested for Fail to Report as a Sex Offender and Supplying Contraband (Fentanyl).

Throughout the operations, there were 300 individual contacts by potential buyers responding to online decoy advertisements. Three vehicles were towed, and six women were contacted, offered services, and provided ongoing advocacy assistance.

Buyers cited for CSS were given the opportunity to connect with Epik Project, a local community organization focused on disrupting the demand for commercial exploitation. Epik Project engages in one-on-one, peer-based conversations to address underlying motivations for purchasing and challenge future behaviors.

The HTU places a strong emphasis on education, working with community partners to raise awareness of human trafficking warning signs and reporting methods.

Despite receiving livability complaints, HTU faces challenges in its cases, including trauma exposures, trauma bonds with traffickers, and fear of retaliation. The unit continues to offer trauma-informed, victim-centered services in collaboration with PPB advocates and community partners.

Individuals witnessing or experiencing labor or sex trafficking are encouraged to call 911 or report tips to [email protected].