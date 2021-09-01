Portland Police Bureau Reports 9 Shootings In 16 Hours

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Police Bureau says it’s investigating nine shootings over the course of 16 hours.
The first shooting happened just after noon on Tuesday, while the ninth happened early Wednesday morning.
Two of the shootings led to serious injuries, while another killed a service animal.
Witnesses to any of the shootings are asked to step forward.
A cash reward is offered for any information that leads to an arrest.
HERE ARE THE SHOOTINGS:
On August 31, 2021, at 12:12 p.m., officers responded to the Springwater Trail near the 9400 Block of Southeast Cooper after shots were heard. Officers located multiple cartridge casings in the area of an encampment at this location. No known victims or related property damage was reported. (#2021-242431)
On August 31, 2021, at 5:49 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 5000 Block of NE 101st Ave on a report of a shooting. Officers did not located any known victims. (#2021-242647)
On August 31, 2021 at 7:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1700 Block of Southeast 122nd Avenue, involving an injured dog. Officers located crime scene which consisted of multiple cartridge casings. Officers located an intended victim (not injured) and his service dog, which succumbed to gunfire related injuries. This investigation has been assigned to ECST. (#2021-242798)
On August 31, 2021, at 9:07 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a report of a male shot in the area of Northeast 13th Avenue and Northeast Multnomah Street. Officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound and provided immediate trauma care. The victim was transported to an area hospital with a serious injury. This investigation has been assigned to ECST. (#2021-242875)
On August 31, 2021 at 9:10 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 2000 Block North Lombard Street. Officers located a victim with damage to vehicle caused by gunfire. Witnesses report that the victim and suspect in this case had no interaction and that suspect discharged firearm into the victim’s vehicle and fled the area. There were no injuries reported. (#2021-242880)
On August 31, 2021, at 9:40 p.m., there was a report of a disturbance which ended with a shooting in the area of the 1900 Block SE 122nd Avenue. There are no known victims or related property damage. (#2021-242906)
On August 31, 2021, at 11:08 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shots fired call in the area of North Portsmouth Avenue and North Willis Blvd. Officers contacted several individuals, one who reported being in physical confrontation with a group. A firearm was displayed during the confrontation and the victim ran off when shots were fired. (#2021-242960)
On September 1, 2021, at 1:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting with a victim injured in the 6200 Block of Northeast Columbia Blvd. Officers arrived and found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers provided immediate trauma care and the victim was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. This investigation has been assigned to ECST. (#2021-243035)
On September 1, 2021, at 4:25 a.m., officers were called to Southeast 74th Ave/ Southeast Reedway Street on a report of shots in the area. Officers located a crime scene consisting of more than 20 cartridge casings, an unoccupied vehicle, and an area residence which had been stuck by gunfire. There were no known injuries. (#2021-243106)
