Portland Police Bureau – Northeast Cascades Parkway closure: Possible incendiary device found. Explosives Disposal unit on scene. Street is closed between NE Mt. St. Helens Ave and the Cascades light rail station. Both vehicle and transit (including light rail) are closed. No injuries reported.