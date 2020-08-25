      Weather Alert

Portland Police Bureau

Aug 24, 2020 @ 5:27pm

Portland Police Bureau – Northeast Cascades Parkway closure: Possible incendiary device found. Explosives Disposal unit on scene. Street is closed between NE Mt. St. Helens Ave and the Cascades light rail station. Both vehicle and transit (including light rail) are closed. Northeast Cascades Parkway closure: Possible incendiary device found. Explosives Disposal unit on scene. Street is closed between NE Mt. St. Helens Ave and the Cascades light rail station. Both vehicle and transit (including light rail) are closed. No injuries reported.

