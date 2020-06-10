Portland Police Association Reacts To Proposed Bureau Changes
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police Association President Daryl Turner has harsh words for Mayor Ted Wheeler. Turner criticized the Mayor for what he calls, “Knee Jerk” reaction to demonstrators demands.
“Portland’s citizens will suffer,” says Turner.
In a written statement, Turner comments police are called to protect and serve everyday, but they’re handed inconsistent policies and unclear mandates. He’s very unhappy with threats to defund the bureau when staffing is inadequate and yet the expectation is that officers perform their best at all times.
The Portland Police Association currently represents 800 officers.