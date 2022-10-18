Portland Police Ask for Help To Solve Cold Case

Courtesy: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Police is asking for help to solve a cold case.

Dion Matthews Jr. was found shot to death in the parking lot of Dante’s on West Burnside on October 18th, 2015.

Witnesses described seeing people running and driving away from the shooting, but no arrests have been made.

Crime Stoppers is offering cash for any information that leads to an arrest.

Dion’s mother Taunya provided the following statement:

“I’m a grieving mother with a voice. I’m reaching out as it has been six long devastating years since my only son’s murder. That day changed my life forever, Please help me help others to put these massive killings to rest in our town of Portland Oregon. I know someone and people had seen something on the night of October 18, 2015, behind Dante’s at 11:15 p.m., where my baby was killed cold blooded, as the killer or killers walked up to him and took his life. Let’s stand together save our children’s life from ending so very young and soon due to act of senseless violence.

“I do understand if you don’t want to come out publicly to say something so please do so anonymously. Do the right thing, clear your consciousness and heart. Aren’t you all tired of going to funerals and burying your children and loved ones?”