Portland Police Arrest Alleged Officer Impersonator

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Police has arrested a man with a car that had police lights after he tried to pull over another vehicle.
It happened last Friday when police were conducting a street racing mission in North Portland.
Police say the suspect was driving a Dodge Charger with a police-style push bumper, flashing lights in the grill, windshield and rear window.
Jonathon Bautista-Limon is also accused of having a fake badge and a realistic looking air-soft gun.
His car was towed after the arrest.