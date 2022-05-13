      Weather Alert

Portland Police Arrest Alleged Officer Impersonator

May 13, 2022 @ 2:53pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Police has arrested a man with a car that had police lights after he tried to pull over another vehicle.

It happened last Friday when police were conducting a street racing mission in North Portland.

Police say the suspect was driving a Dodge Charger with a police-style push bumper, flashing lights in the grill, windshield and rear window.

Jonathon Bautista-Limon is also accused of having a fake badge and a realistic looking air-soft gun.

His car was towed after the arrest.

