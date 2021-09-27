Portland Police Aggressively Go After Street Racers

      Breaking News
Sep 27, 2021 @ 8:28am

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police will intensify efforts to stop street racing on bridges, busy streets, and dangerous intersections.  In the past year, 5 people have lost their lives because of dangerous street events.

The bureau put together this video featuring Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell addressing the dangerous practice.

“Those who have participated in street racing must stop.  It is dangerous and costly to our community.  The time to respect each other is now.”

The new law that went into effect in August says street racers can be fined $500, face 30 days in jail and have their vehicles towed.

Members of the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police will help Portland Police with this effort.

