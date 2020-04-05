Portland Philanthropist Arlene Schnitzer Dies At 91
Long-time Portland Philanthropist Arlene Schnitzer has passed away at the age of 91.
Jordan Schnitzer, her son told news partner KGW his mother passed away on April 4 due to age-related health issues. Jordan said she had suffered ongoing health problems and that her passing is not in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Schnitzer was not only known for her philanthropy but also her promotion of arts and culture in Portland. Schnitzer founded and directed the Fountain Gallery of Art In 1961 . She directed it until 1986. The gallery helped in creating a nationwide appreciation of art from the Pacific Northwest.
From 1968 to 1980 Schnitzer worked to produce public service television programming. She hosted her own public broadcasting program, which touched on social issues that weren’t widely discussed at the time.
Arlene and her husband Harold started the Harold and Arlene Schnitzer CARE Foundation in 1994. The Care foundation supports Care to Share, an anonymous program that helps provide basic care and medical needs to low income and non insured families who have a loved one diagnosed with a medical condition.
Schnitzer was awarded the First Citizen Award and the Governor’s Award for the Arts among many others.