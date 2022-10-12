Portland Parks And Rec Hosts Free Trees Giveaway

Spring branch of a Lime Tree,

(Portland, OR) — The Portland Parks and Recreation Department is giving away two-thousand free trees. It’s the sixth year for the Yard Tree Giveaway. Residents need to sign up in advance on the Parks and Rec website. Property owners can get two free trees each. The goal is to add trees in the hottest parts of the city to increase shade. The program began in 2017 and more than five-thousand trees have been given away.