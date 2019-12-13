      Weather Alert

Portland Panhandler Sentenced To Jail For Throwing Rocks

Dec 13, 2019 @ 12:05pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A Portland, Oregon, panhandler who threw rocks through the windows of five businesses because she said no one was giving her money has been sentenced to 20 days in jail and ordered to pay more than $9,000 for the damage.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that 30-year-old Marlena Rochelle Neely told authorities she was homeless, had been asking people for $5 and would shatter a window every time she was refused because she was tired of people not helping her, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Neely, who was sentenced Wednesday,  pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree criminal mischief.

