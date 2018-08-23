Portland Officials Want More Diversity In Marijuana Industry

Portland, Oregon – The Portland City Council voted unanimously to approve a grant for a marijuana dispensary called Green Hope. Mayor Ted Wheeler says grants for minority cannabis businesses was the plan from the very beginning:

City Commissioner Amanda Fritz says the idea was part of the plan when the pot tax was first referred to voters. The dispensary called Green Hope will qualify for the 95 thousand dollar grant …

The Mayor says the pilot project is an intentional effort to make the cannabis industry more diverse.

ORDINANCE No.

* Authorize a grant agreement with GreenHop LLC, in an amount not to exceed $95,155 for their

Green Hop Cannabis Workforce Incubator. (Ordinance)

The City of Portland ordains:

Section 1. The Council finds:

1. The Green Hop Cannabis Workforce Incubator is a pilot project under the leadership of

Green Hop LLC. This project is an intentional effort to racially diversify the cannabis

industry with an accelerated training and apprenticeship academy, that connects historically

underserved populations with the knowledge of how to enter the cannabis industry – from

seed to sale.

2. By establishing an educational and informational academy and an internship/apprenticeship

program, Grantee hopes to make an impact within the Oregon cannabis industry that offers

equity, inclusion, job health and prosperity for people of color in the Portland metro region.

With an emphasis on educating communities of color about the cannabis industry, to help

them recognize the medicinal and economic opportunities available to them and help heal the

isolation and stigma that have been associated with the cannabis industry for decades.

NOW THEREFORE, The Council directs:

a. The Director of the Bureau of Revenue and Financial Services, as authorized by

Ordinance 188820, is hereby authorized to enter into a grant agreement, with

GreenHop LLC as outlined in a form substantially in accordance with the agreement

attached as Exhibit A, at a cost not to exceed $95,155.

b. The Director of the Bureau of Revenue and Financial Services and Auditor are

hereby authorized to draw and deliver payment chargeable to Fiscal Year 2018-19

Budget.

Section 2. The Council declares that an emergency exists because a delay in funding could result in a

delay in services; therefore, this ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its passage

by Council.

Passed by the Council:

Commissioner

Prepared by:

Date Prepared:

Ted Wheeler

Craig Haynes

July 27, 2018

Mary Hull Caballero

Auditor of the City of Portland