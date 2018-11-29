Portland Officials Decide Not To Raise Tax On Heavy Trucks

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Portland officials have elected not to raise a temporary tax on heavy trucks, expecting to fall short of the city’s goal to collect $10 million through the tax by 2020.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Portland City Council voted Wednesday to end its objective of the reaching the $10-million mark, deciding to keep the tax in place at its current rate.

The city’s added surcharge to a state tax truckers pay was enacted in 2016. The size of the heavy truck surcharge was to be adjusted each year to ensure $10 million was collected over four years.

Portland Bureau of Transportation officials say the tax will fall short by about $2 million.

Mayor Ted Wheeler says the decision was “a sensible compromise to reach the goals that the voters adopted.”