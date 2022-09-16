Portland Model Boat Group Has Been Around for Decades!

Do you or the kids like boats? You’re in for a treat if so! The Portland Model Power Boat Association will be out at Westmoreland Park this weekend. They’re actually out at area parks most weekends during the nice weather. I was at Westmoreland Park for a festival recently and noticed the boats out on the water so I stopped and talked to Cindy Heinrich and her dad Terry. They’re both members of the club and are out most weekends putting boats on the water for everyone to enjoy. You can hear their story here: