Portland Middle School Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Luring a Minor

Portland, Ore. — A Hosford Middle School math teacher was arrested Friday on charges of luring a minor, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

Craig Douglas-Meyers, 38, was taken into custody at his Northeast Portland home after an investigation that began in mid-July. He is currently being held at the Multnomah County Detention Center.

The investigation was initiated when a detective in Yuba City, California, who was conducting an undercover operation, posed as a 13-year-old and engaged in conversations with a Portland man, later identified as Douglas-Meyers. The discussions reportedly included plans to meet and were sexual in nature, according to PPB.

Given his role as a teacher, PPB is concerned there may be other potential victims and has released a photo of Douglas-Meyers to the public.

Portland Public Schools is cooperating with the investigation and has stated there is no evidence that any district students were involved. Douglas-Meyers has been employed at Hosford Middle School since 2009.

Douglas-Meyers is set to be arraigned on Monday. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PPB.