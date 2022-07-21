Portland Mayor To Announce Emergency Declaration On Gun Violence

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will announce an emergency declaration on gun violence Thursday afternoon.
It comes amidst a new report from the California Partnership for Safe Communities that shows dramatic increases in homicides and shootings.
Between 2019 and 2021, there was a 144% increase in homicides and a 241% increase in shootings.
“This report confirms the unfortunate reality of what we already knew – that gun violence is on the rise in Portland and that it is being driven by a very small percentage of our population,” said Mayor Ted Wheeler. “I look forward to incorporating this important data and the recommendations from California Partnership into our future efforts to address gun violence, including Safer Summer PDX and beyond.”
There have already been 51 homicides this year and more than 730 shootings citywide that have wounded 225 people.
The mayor will make the announcement during a 2:30pm press conference at City Hall.