Portland Mayor Tells Feds To Leave City
Portland, Ore. — In a series of Tweets Tuesday night, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced he had a conversation with Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf about demonstration activity in Portland.
The mayor says the Secretary was concerned about ongoing violence and asked how his agency can help.
Mayor Wheeler says he told the Secretary that his biggest concern is the violence federal officers brought to our streets.
The mayor went on to say “we do not need or want their help.”
He said they best thing they can do is stay inside their building or leave Portland altogether.
He also told him to clean up the graffiti on local federal facilities.