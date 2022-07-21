Portland Mayor Announces Emergency Declaration On Gun Violence

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced an emergency declaration on gun violence Thursday afternoon.
It comes amidst a new report from the California Partnership for Safe Communities that shows dramatic increases in homicides and shootings.
“This report confirms the unfortunate reality of what we already knew – that gun violence is on the rise in Portland and that it is being driven by a very small percentage of our population,” said Mayor Ted Wheeler. “I look forward to incorporating this important data and the recommendations from California Partnership into our future efforts to address gun violence, including Safer Summer PDX and beyond.”
Between 2019 and 2021, there was a 144% increase in homicides and a 241% increase in shootings.
The mayor says the city plans to reduce gun crimes by 10% within two years. Part of the Safer Summer PDX plan includes spending $2.4 million toward community-based violence intervention efforts.
There have already been 51 homicides this year and more than 730 shootings citywide that have wounded 225 people.