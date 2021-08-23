Portland Marks Its 61st Homicide

PORTLAND, Ore– Another deadly weekend in Portland. First a man was shot outside near SE Holgate at 92nd Friday. The suspect took off before police got there. The man was taken to the hospital where he died Saturday.
Sunday morning just before closing, a patron of the Mingle Bar on Northwest Everett in Old Town was shot. Customers of the bar went outside and flagged down Portland Police Officers in a squad car. When officers went inside they could see the man needed medical help. AMR paramedics transported the victim to the hospital. He died on the way there.
While detectives investigate both cases, they ask for help from anyone who may have seen what happened.