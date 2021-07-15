Portland Marathon On Course For October 3rd

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Marathon announced Thursday that the race is on course for October 3rd, “The route for 2021 will be identical to that of 2019…it does take runners through all four quadrants of the city.”
Race Director Jared Rohatinsky says runners do not need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to run, but CDC guidelines must be followed, “So for example, the day before the race, runners need to come to the Oregon Convention Center to pick up their (race) packets. Unvaccinated runners will need to be masked at that time.”
You can sign up to run at Portlandmarathon.com.
