Portland Man Who Police Say Sexually Assaulted Young Girls Sentenced
By Grant McHill
|
Apr 19, 2019 @ 11:36 AM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon man who authorities say sexually assaulted girls at stores has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Thursday that 56-year-old Ricardo Sanchez-Garcia of Portland was sentenced Thursday.

Authorities say Sanchez-Garcia groped a 10-year-old girl at a Safeway store in July 2018 and sexually touched a 6-year-old girl in March 2018 at a Goodwill store.

Sanchez-Garcia pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual abuse involving abuse of the girl at Safeway and a 7-year-old girl in 2006.

The charge concerning the 6-year-old at Goodwill was dismissed as part of a plea deal, although court documents say he told police that he was involved.

A prosecutor says Sanchez-Garcia “disguised” his touching of the girls who were on shopping trips with their parents as inadvertent.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com

