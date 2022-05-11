Portland Man Sentenced To Federal Prison For Pot Shop Robbery

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Federal officials say a Portland man affiliated with two Portland street gangs has been sentenced to federal prison for robbing a Eugene marijuana store.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon says 30-year-old Timothy Gaines was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison and five years of supervised release.
Officials say he’s affiliated with the Hoover Criminal Gang and Unthank Park Hustlers.
Court documents say on Dec. 20, 2019, Gaines and an accomplice robbed Green Therapy of several jars of marijuana and about $900 as Gaines pointed a gun at an employee.
In February, Gaines pleaded guilty to using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.