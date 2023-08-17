Portland Man Sentenced To Federal Prison For Identity Theft, Bank Fraud, And Illegal Firearm Possession

Portland, Ore. — A Portland resident, Quandre Leroy Hollingsworth, 30, has been sentenced to federal prison after being involved in an identity theft and bank fraud scheme. Hollingsworth was also found to be in possession of an AK-style assault rifle while under supervision following his release from state prison.

Hollingsworth received a 48-month prison sentence along with three years of supervised release. He has been ordered to pay $73,904 in restitution to the victims of his crimes.

The case unfolded when Hollingsworth was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by law enforcement officers on May 24, 2019, as part of an ongoing investigation into money laundering and fraud activities. Hollingsworth was arrested on a parole violation warrant linked to a state robbery conviction. During the arrest, officers discovered a wallet in his possession containing multiple identification and credit cards belonging to different individuals. Additionally, officers found a receipt for a storage locker rental.

Subsequent investigation revealed a fraud report filed by a local credit union, submitted by one of the individuals whose identification cards were found in Hollingsworth’s wallet. Surveillance footage obtained from the credit union showed Hollingsworth depositing fraudulent checks and making cash withdrawals between March 24 and 28, 2019.

Further developments in the case occurred on July 15, 2019, when a search warrant was obtained and executed on the storage locker that matched the receipt discovered during the initial traffic stop. Inside the locker, law enforcement officials discovered an AK-style assault rifle, ammunition, stolen mail, passports, driver’s licenses, and birth certificates. Hollingsworth’s DNA profile was subsequently matched to DNA evidence recovered from the seized rifle.

On July 20, 2022, Hollingsworth faced a criminal complaint charging him with one count of bank fraud. Later, on October 18, 2022, a federal grand jury in Portland issued a two-count indictment against Hollingsworth. The charges included illegal possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Hollingsworth pleaded guilty to both charges on December 21, 2022.

The investigation into this case was conducted by IRS-Criminal Investigation (IRS:CI), with collaboration from the Portland Police Bureau. The prosecution was handled by Gregory R. Nyhus, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.