Portland Man Sentenced For 2007 Rape
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A Portland man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after he was linked to a 2007 rape of a woman through DNA evidence from an sexual assault kit that was finally tested after sitting un-analyzed for years.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Donnie Willis Jr. pleaded guilty to first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy in the sexual assault of a 31-year-old woman at a Portland motel on May 27, 2007.
Willis’ sentencing marks the seventh Multnomah County conviction stemming from a renewed effort to test sexual assault kit evidence that had sat ignored on police warehouse shelves.